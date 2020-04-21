Parents raise concerns over lack of COVID testing among kids

MN only has 68 confirmed cases among children, but parents of sick kids are unable to get tested and don't know if they've spread COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS — Cecily Cutshall's 4-year-old son Soren got sick in mid-March when we all started social distancing. He had a cough and fever that would come and go, but it eventually turned into pneumonia.

"I asked about being tested for COVID-19, and the doctor said that there are not enough tests available," said Cutshall of Minneapolis. "He told us to assume (that it was COVID-19.)"

Brenda Johnson's 12-year-old daughter Bridget has a horrible cough and a fever that is in its second week -- sicker than she has been in her entire life.

"She's an incredibly healthy little girl. Never had a fever for more than 24 hours. And now it's been 11 days," Johnson said.

Both moms are concerned because they were not able to get their children tested for the coronavirus.

"Kids are getting it. Any age can get it," said Patsy Stinchfield, director of Infection, Prevention and Control at Children's Minnesota.

Stinchfield said children can also pass it to adults just like any infectious viral illness.

But Stinchfield said even accounting for a lack of testing, fewer children are getting infected than adults. She said Minnesota is seeing a similar infection rate among kids as China, Italy and the rest of the U.S.

Children's Minnesota has tested 400 kids -- and found only 8 positive.

Statewide, the Minnesota Health Department has only found 68 positive cases in people under 19 years old.

Like adults, children with underlying health conditions appear to be more susceptible to severe symptoms. In most children, Stinchfield said, the symptoms resemble the common cold.

"This is the hard part. This disease can look like a lot of common childhood diseases," Stinchfield said.

Which means a lot of childhood illnesses can look like the Coronavirus. And that's why these moms feel it's important to expand testing.

"It would certainly put me at ease to be able to protect the rest of the people in my house," Johnson said.

"How will we get back to normal if we don't know who's had what?" Cutshall said.

The hospitals KARE 11 contacted said they are following state testing guidelines and prioritizing testing health care workers, first responders and people living in congregate settings.

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.