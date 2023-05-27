Parents seek justice as street racing continues in Minneapolis

With the two-year anniversary approaching, Vanessa's parents are still seeking justice and asking others to stop the dangerous sliding and street racing.

MINNEAPOLIS — For the family of Vanessa Jensen -- returning to where it happened is hard.

"It's tough. Every day," said her mother Rachel Jensen.

It was at a low-traffic industrial intersection in north Minneapolis, 2nd St. and 22nd Ave. where the 19-year-old was watching a hot-rod take-over event. Gunfire broke out, and she was killed by a stray bullet.

"I hope whoever did it sees Vanessa's face every night when they close their eyes. And know that they're not going to get away with what they did to my family. They took her away from a lot of people that loved her very much," Rachel said.

With the two-year anniversary approaching, Vanessa's parents are still seeking justice and asking others to stop the dangerous sliding and street racing.

"We'd like to stop. Someone else's life's going to get took at them," said Vanessa's father Travis Jensen.

Late Friday night, near the Minneapolis Farmer's Market, a firefighter responding to a call reported street racing activity.

"Can you inform MPD that there are 150 to 200 youths racing cars," a firefighter called over the radio.

Minneapolis Police weren't able to make any arrests.

The Minnesota State Patrol has promised to use its helicopter this summer to help police track down and catch street racers.

A city official tells KARE 11 that plans are in the works to put concrete barriers back on Main by the Stone Arch Bridge, like they had last year, to crack down on burnouts and other activity in that neighborhood.

Memorial Day weekend will never be the same for the Jensen family.

"If she was here today we'd be out on the boat tubing," Travis said.

But they plan to continue bringing attention to what happened to her.

"Please, if someone knows anything come forward or tell so we can have justice for Vanessa and our family," Rachel said.

