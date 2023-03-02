Park Center basketball team honors former teammate shot and killed

The Pirates boys varsity basketball team is 17-0 after beating St. Louis Park 92-44 Friday night.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Since the death of 17-year-old Syoka Siko — or "SK" to those who loved him — his legacy lives on through his teammates on the Park Center High School basketball team.

"Having him on the team, I don't know it was always like a burst of energy, like he was just a cool dude to be around," said Park Center power forward Kaden Cook.

On what would've been his senior year on the team…

"He's been with us since we started this, when he was in the fourth grade playing travel basketball," said Park Center Head Coach James Ware.

Ware says SK's skills reached far beyond the court.

"He's touched all of our players, really this school, the school community, had a 3.8 GPA, so he was the guy that would help other people with homework if they needed it," said coach Ware.

"He was just like a versatile guy, he could play almost any position you needed him, if you needed anything on the court like that's your guy," said Cook.

The Pirates boys varsity basketball team is 17-0 after beating St. Louis Park 92-44 Friday night, and the players said every time they've taken the court this season, they're not just playing to win another state championship, they're also playing for SK, too.

"I kind of just hope people remember all the good stuff about him, like remember how happy he made everybody, and just remember how much of a kind soul he was," said Cook.

A tribute from a championship team, who will forever cherish the champion in their hearts.

"We just want to honor him every day that we can," said Coach Ware.

Wearing shirts with a picture of Syoka Siko which read, "Long Live SK."

"I just want people to only see the positive of him and nothing else," said Cook.

The team presented Siko's mother with a portrait of her son, as she thanked those in attendance at Friday night's game for their support.

Brooklyn Park Police say a 17-year-old was arrested in December for aiding and abetting murder in Siko's case, and is currently being held at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center.

