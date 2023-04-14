Parks and public work officials are confident in Summit Avenue plan

The plan to turn Summit Avenue into a regional trail system must survive several steps before it's approved.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Saint Paul residents packed themselves into Palace Community Center Thursday night for the public hearing on plans to turn Summit Avenue into a regional trail system.

Much of the nearly four-hour discussion centered on support or concerns about the bike trail, which would move it to the same level as the walkway.

Many bikers shared concerns about the current system, which was on street level. They said they felt it was too narrow, with traffic on one side and parks cars on the other.

Others discussed concerns the proposed trails would require the removal of 100-year-old trees and reduce parking.

Saint Paul Public Works Director Shawn Kershaw, as well as Parks and Recreation Director Andy Rodriguez, were both at the meeting.

“There was a lot of energy, a lot of passion,” said Kershaw. “When people care about infrastructure, that's a good thing. You had people talking about the past, you had people talking about their kids and the safety of their kids. They didn't necessarily agree with each other in the room. But there were important values behind all of the comments that people made.”

Both Kershaw and Rodriguez would like to see the plan go through. They said the proposal does address some of the main concerns.

According to Rodriguez, the area would lose about 220 trees regardless of where the bike path would go because of the badly-needed road construction.

“If we were just plainly reconstructing the road not making any separated bike trail, the impacts would be similar,” said Rodriguez.

But residents and community activists said they are worried much more trees than predicted would be lost.

Kershaw and Rodriguez said that there would be a reduction in the number of parking spaces available, but the plan takes into consideration high-demand areas and mitigates the loss of parking in those areas.

There's another public meeting on Monday at City Hall. Next month, the plan will go before the St. Paul City Council. Both the City Council and the Metropolitan Council need to approve it.

