Crews responding to partial roof collapse at Miller Hill Mall in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — The Miller Hill Mall in Duluth was evacuated after a portion of the roof collapsed Tuesday morning.
According to the Duluth Fire Department, the collapse happened around 9 a.m. at the Applebee's Restaurant, which is located at the northern end of the mall next to Barnes & Noble.
Though the mall was cleared, the building doesn't open to the public until 10 a.m., according to the Miller Hill Mall website. NBC affiliate KBJR in Duluth reported that an employee evacuated from the nearby Dick’s Sporting Goods said the building smelled "strongly of natural gas."
The department said no injuries have been reported, but the public is asked to stay away from the mall until further notice.
This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.
