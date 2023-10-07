Passenger jumps out of Sun County Airlines plane, onto the tarmac at MSP Airport

According to Sun Country Airlines, airport police were already waiting for the passenger, a 44-year-old man from New Brighton, when the plane arrived from Orlando.

MINNEAPOLIS — A passenger on a Sun County Airlines flight jumped out of the plane's emergency exit door after arriving at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Sunday night.

According to a statement from Sun Country, the flight from Orlando, Florida had arrived at the gate when a passenger in the exit row opened the emergency door and left the plane. According to FlightAware, the aircraft reached the Terminal 2 gate around 11 p.m.

A Minneapolis-Saint Paul Metropolitan Airports Commission representative said the passenger, a 44-year-old man from New Brighton, Minnesota, jumped onto the airfield as passengers were deboarding.

MSP Airport Police were waiting for the passenger when the plane arrived, and according to MAC, officers were there to arrest the man, for violating a restraining order. He also has outstanding warrants out of Wright Country.

The man was arrested around 11:40 p.m., about 30 minutes after he jumped out of the plane, when he was found inside an airline food service truck.

"Fortunately, passengers and crew are fine," Sun Country said in a statement.

TSA was also notified after the incident.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

