Pastor regains movement in hands, toes after being paralyzed in icy fall

Between midnight and 11 a.m. Wednesday, Regions Hospital in St. Paul saw 12 patients for falls on ice.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — An icy parking lot is to blame for a local pastor's hard fall that left him partially paralyzed.

Pastor David Kent has led services at the Christian Life Center in Golden Valley for 22 years. But on Dec. 16, he was walking down a snow-packed hill to talk to tree-trimming workers when he suddenly slipped and broke his neck.

"It's so easy, all it takes is just one slip," said Kent. "Look at me; I'm paralyzed."

The 64-year-old is recovering at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale and recently started rehabilitation.

"Am I looking at this with blinded eyes? No, I recognize this could be, and is right now, a lifelong experience," said Kent.

Doctors say that sometimes it's impossible to prevent a fall, but there are things to do to reduce your risk.

"The key is to walk like a penguin," said Dr. Jessie Nelson. "Imagine you have very short legs, point your toes out a little bit so you get a wider base and you shuffle."

Dr. Nelson is an emergency physician at Regions Hospital and says looking silly could save your life. She also always recommends using your arms for balance, and keeping your hands free.

She says you should also to slow down and try to leave extra time.

"The faster you're going, the faster you fall," said Dr. Nelson. "The force of gravity is universal and it’s unforgiving."

Things were especially icy on Wednesday, snarling traffic and causing a lot of accidents. In fact, between midnight and 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Regions Hospital in St. Paul saw 16 patients for falls, 12 of which were due to falls on ice.

As for Kent, his prognosis is a good safety reminder and proof that progress is possible.

"I’m getting more movement in my hands, both hands and my arms, and my toes are starting to come back," said Kent. "Whatever it may be, we can find something to enjoy in this life and that's what I try to do, is enjoy what God has given me each and every day."

The road to recovery is a long and expensive one. If you'd like to help Kent, here's a link to a fundraiser to cover the cost of medical expenses.

Watch more local news: