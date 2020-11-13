Pedestrian fatally struck crossing highway in Coon Rapids

The victim, an adult female, was crossing Highway 47 when she was hit by a northbound vehicle.

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Coon Rapids late Thursday.

Coon Rapids police say squads were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 47 and University Avenue NW shortly after 10 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Officers learned the victim, an adult female, was crossing the road when she was hit by a 49-year-old Anoka man driving north on Highway 47. First responders performed lifesaving efforts on scene before the victim was taken to Mercy Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The fatal incident remains under investigation by several agencies including Coon Rapids Police and the Minnesota State Patrol.

