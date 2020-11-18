Pedestrian fatally struck in St. Paul

A witness said the victim fell, and was lying in the street when a vehicle moved through a nearby intersection and hit her.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in St. Paul Tuesday evening.

Police spokesman Steve Linders says squads responded to the intersection of George Street West and South Stryker Avenue just before 6 p.m. on reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

When officers arrived they found a woman who appeared to be in her 30s lying in the street just east of the intersection. St. Paul Fire medics rushed the woman to Regions Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A witness on the scene told investigators they saw the woman fall down in the middle of the road. That person stopped their vehicle to help the victim, who was still laying in the street.

The witness says while they were trying to assist the woman a vehicle approached westbound on George Street. The driver of that vehicle had a green light, and continued through the intersection and towards the group. When it became clear the driver was not slowing down the good Samaritans left the roadway to avoid being hit, and the approaching car struck the victim.

The driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old from St. Paul, stopped and called 911. He has a valid driver's license and did not show any signs of impairment.