Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Bloomington

Police say the incident occurred on 98th Street near 2nd Avenue in Bloomington.
Credit: Jennifer Austin, KARE 11

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Police say a 66-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning in Bloomington.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, witnesses say a man was on foot retrieving items that fell out of his trailer at around 5 a.m. on 98th Street East near 2nd Avenue in Bloomington. While gathering the items, the man was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on 98th Street. The man was transported to HCMC, where he later died. The man's identity will be released at a later date.

Police say the driver of the vehicle stopped immediately at the scene and was cooperative. Authorities say the driver showed no sign of impairment.

