Pedestrian struck and killed in Crystal

Early investigations indicate that distraction may have been a factor in the crash, according to officials.
CRYSTAL, Minn — A pedestrian was killed Thursday afternoon in Crystal after being struck by a vehicle that collided with another vehicle.

According to the Crystal Police Department, a man was hit shortly after noon by one of the vehicles involved in a two-vehicle crash on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue. 

In a press release, police say an on-looker and emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures before the man was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Crystal police say early indicators suggest that distraction may have been a factor in the crash. Reconstruction experts from the Minnesota State Patrol are helping to determine exactly what happened. 

