Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Lake Nokomis IDd

MINNEAPOLIS — A pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning near Lake Nokomis has been identified as a librarian at a local university.

David P. Norris, 39, was hit by a car shortly after 7 a.m. near the intersection of Cedar Avenue South and East Nokomis Parkway, according to officials at St. Catherine University.

Police say Norris was found in a snowbank near the intersection after he was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the area.

The President of St. Catherine University, Becky Roloff, said Norris was an alumnus and librarian at the college in St. Paul.

President Roloff released the following statement on Friday:

"St. Catherine University is saddened by the news of David's tragic death. An alumnus (MLIS'17) and librarian at St. Kate's since 2019, he was driven by a passion for equity in information access and connecting users with the resources they need. His commitment to confronting bias and his leadership in promoting inclusivity and diversity was deeply admired by the library community."