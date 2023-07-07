Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle Friday in New Hope

New Hope Police say a vehicle struck a man on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North around 1 p.m.

NEW HOPE, Minn. — A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon in New Hope.

Officials with the New Hope Police Department said the pedestrian, an adult male, was hit around 1 p.m. on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North. The man died at the scene, according to officials.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle was cooperative, and no other vehicles are believed to be connected.

Police say the medical examiner will identify the pedestrian at a later date.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

