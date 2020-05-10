Pedestrian struck and killed while picking debris off highway in western WI

When deputies arrived on scene good Samaritans and paramedics were attending to the man, who was eventually declared dead on the scene.

BALSAM LAKE, Wis. — A man is dead after being struck while trying to pick debris off a highway in western Wisconsin Saturday.

The Polk County Sheriff says it happened just after 11 a.m. on Highway 8 at the junction with County Highway 46 near Balsam Lake. When deputies arrived on scene good Samaritans and paramedics were attending to the man, who was eventually declared dead on the scene.

Witnesses say the man was driving westbound on Highway 8 and pulled over on the shoulder to remove a piece of metal debris from the road. While doing so he walked into the eastbound lane of traffic and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle traveled a short distance before pulling over to the shoulder.

Polk County investigators are being assisted on this case by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

