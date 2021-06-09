St. Paul PD peer-intervention program teaches officers how to police each other

"EPIC stands for "Ethical Policing Is Courageous," says Officer Lou Ferraro. "It's a program that empowers the St. Paul PD to become active bystanders."

ST PAUL, Minn. — Inside the Rowan Training Center, the St. Paul Police Department is taking on a new kind of training.

"EPIC stands for "Ethical Policing Is Courageous," says Officer Lou Ferraro, with Saint Paul PD - Eastern District. "It's a program that empowers the St. Paul PD to become active bystanders."

EPIC was developed by the New Orleans Police Department to promote ethical policing and support officers on the street when it comes to "policing" one another - regardless of rank and seniority.

"We went through a two day training with the New Orleans Police Department," says Ferraro. "We were able to adjust and change the program so that it's more catered to us."

Inevitably, it's about teaching officers how to intervene with "moral courage" to stop a potential wrongful action before it occurs.

"If we are dealing with something stressful, it's OK for our partner to tap us on the shoulder, and say let me handle this for you," says Ferraro.

The St. Paul Police Department started the program last fall, but COVID-19 put it on hold, until recently. The training includes eight hours of discussion and interactive scenarios that identify factors that would potentially require intervention.

Now - all 585 officers currently working for the department, from those with a year of experience to the chief, have gone through the program.

"It's not just a one time training and we're done with it. It's a part of our culture. It needs to be infused and something we continue to use and come back to," says Sgt. John Cajacob.