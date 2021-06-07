Dozens gather to honor Philando Castile on the 5-year anniversary of his death

Castile was shot during a traffic stop in 2016 by former St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — A vigil for Philando Castile was held Tuesday in Falcon Heights at the site where Castile was killed five years ago to the day.

His mother, Valerie Castile was joined by dozens of community members demanding justice for all lives lost to police brutality.

"We all saw that man shoot my son," said Valerie.

That man is former St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez.

He shot castile during a traffic stop in 2016, and the entire thing was streamed on Facebook live by Castile's girlfriend Diamond Reynolds who was in the car at the time of the incident.

Yanez was acquitted in 2017.

"Those bullets ricocheted through my baby's body and hit every organ. If he would have lived, he wouldn't want to live like that," said Valerie.

This has left his mother, five years later, calling for the case to be re-opened, with more accountability from lawmakers.

"We have to be more conscious about who we're letting in office, and who is the president of the union and the federation, we have to know," said Valerie. She went on to say, "I am about resolutions you know, I don't want to see this continue to happen to our kids."

A resolution similar to the one introduced this year by Castile's best friend, turned state lawmaker, Rep. John Thompson.

"Affirming support, ongoing efforts to ensure public safety and justice for all Minnesotans," said Rep. Thompson as he read the resolution aloud to the crowd of supporters.

Five years later, a mother's quest for justice continues on.

"Murder is not political. It's a violation of our human and civil rights," said Valerie.

Valerie Castile says she will continue to push for police reform through the Philando Castile Relief Foundation which she started in an effort to end gun violence.