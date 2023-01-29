More than a hundred people rally for 'Justice for Tyre Nichols' in St. Paul

It's traumatizing," said Trahern Crews, with Black Lives Matter Minnesota.

ST PAUL, Minn. — More than a hundred people gathered outside the Governor's Mansion in St. Paul to protest against police brutality at 2 p.m.

Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence and several other local organizations said the rally was in solidarity with the family of Tyre Nichols and the people of Memphis, all demanding justice following his death.

This comes just days after Memphis police shared body camera and surveillance video showing the deadly beating.

Organizers said in some ways Nichols death in the video, gave them flashbacks the murder of George Floyd. Tyre used his last words to call out for his mother.

Some at the event said they're now urging for more policies to prevent such an incident from happening again.

"It's traumatizing to me cause we know when we step outside, or are traveling, we could possibly be killed by police because of the color of our skin," said Trahern Crews, with Black Lives Matter Minnesota.

Organizers said they will hold another rally later this week for Amir Locke - who was killed last February while Minneapolis police served a no-knock warrant during a homicide investigation.

