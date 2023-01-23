Person killed after reportedly being struck by train in Becker County

Authorities have not released the victim's name, pending positive identification.

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — A person is dead after they were reportedly struck by a train early Monday morning in Becker County.

According to a statement from the Becker County Sheriff, emergency crews were dispatched near the intersection of 230th Avenue between the cities of Audubon and Detroit Lakes just before 1:40 a.m. Monday on reports of a pedestrian who was believed to have been hit by a BNSF train.

The statement goes on to say that when deputies and other first responders arrived to the scene, they found a person who had died.

Authorities have not released the victim's name, pending positive identification.

The sheriff's office says the incident remains under investigation.

