Petition aims to 'uninvite' Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett from U of M appearance

The Supreme Court Justice voted with a conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022, and has cast opinions on other issues petition organizers object to.

MINNEAPOLIS — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is speaking at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, and a growing number of students are not happy about it.

A petition titled "Uninvite Amy Coney Barrett from the University of Minnesota" is making the rounds on social media and has collected almost 250 signatures. Justice Barrett is set to speak at the U's Law School on Oct. 16.

The petition is seeking signatures from both students and community members. City Councilmember Robin Wonsley has spoken up in support on X, echoing statements and positions laid out in the petition.

"The University of MN has invited Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett to speak on campus despite her history of rhetoric and actions against immigrants, LGBTQ+ people, people of color, and working-class people, environmental justice and native sovereignty, and organized labor," Wonsley opined.

Students are organizing to demand the U uninvite Justice Barrett. I was proud to sign the student petition, and encourage residents to as well: https://t.co/c6YM6jAc8l — Robin Wonsley - Minneapolis Ward 2 (@MplsWard2) October 2, 2023

Regardless of the petition, all event tickets have been claimed.

Justice Barrett was invited to speak as a Robert A. Stein '61 speaker. Historically, Stein speakers have included people such as former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Former Vice President Walter Mondale, so Barrett's invitation might come as a surprise to previous speech attendees due to her conservative learnings.

Former President Donald Trump nominated Barrett to the now-conservative majority Supreme Court. Since being seated she has voted to grant states the ability to ban abortion and allow a designer to bar gay couples from her clientele, among other decisions.

