Community members start a petition to address safety concerns at Arden Hills intersection

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. — It's business as usual at the intersection of Highway 96 and U.S. Highway 10 in Arden Hills, following a crash one week ago claiming the life of a 23-month-old child.

But now - community members living near this intersection are speaking out about what they're calling dangerous conditions.

"Prior to the 2013 rebuild, we knew how bad it was, and then to everyone's disappointment, once it was revamped, it remained dangerous, especially for our young drivers," Arden Hills resident Kaisa Eno said.

Eno started the petition after hearing about the Sept. 19 crash.

"All through the day, everyone in the community was feeling very heavy, flashbacks of 2016, and just the heartbreak the community went through then, and this can't happen again," Eno said.

Back in 2016, two Mounds View High School students were killed and another hospitalized after a crash with another car at this same intersection.

"I don't have any immediate relationships with the families involved in 2016 crash with the students, and I don't have any immediate relations with those in the 2022 crash, but it shouldn't have to be my kids in the accident for my voice to matter here," Eno said.

And the concerns from others in the community can be seen in the comments online.

One comment reads: "I am a senior at Mounds View class of 2023 and I have been extremely concerned about Highway 96 for years," and another reads, "I have had too many close calls at this intersection, the blinking yellow arrows cause confusion."

In a statement, Arden Hills mayor, David Grant told KARE 11: "The city takes safety as one of its highest priorities and is concerned about this intersection, and deeply saddened by the loss of life."

Meanwhile, Eno promises to continue using her voice to spark change.

"I would just like to add the first ask to disable the flashing yellow light," she said. "It's a minor ask, and it will have a very large impact for the people going through that intersection."

To view the full petition and details on the community's proposed changes, visit the link here.

An official from Ramsey County released the following statement Monday:

"Following Monday’s accident, Ramsey County immediately began a standard on-site and technical review of the intersection, as we do after any serious incident on county roadways. We will continue to review the intersection design and operations as we await further information from public safety officials investigating this crash. The flashing yellow arrow for left turns onto southbound Highway 10 has been temporarily disabled from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday while we conduct our review. Our thoughts are with the families impacted by this tragic accident."

The intersection of County 10 and County 96, is under the control and design of Ramsey County. Mayor Grant says Ramsey County will present to the Arden Hills City Council at a 7 p.m. meeting Monday, regarding the Ramsey County short-term and long-term plans to increase the safety of this intersection.

A copy of tonight's agenda can be found in the link here.

