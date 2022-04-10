Brilliant fall colors pop across Minnesota

From the North Shore to the south metro, KARE 11 viewers have been sharing their photos of fall color!

MINNESOTA, USA — With nearly half the state already seeing peak fall color, the window to get outside and enjoy the brilliant red, orange and yellow hues of the season is getting smaller.

From Grand Rapids to Rochester, viewers from across Minnesota have been sharing their photos of the gorgeous fall color. Check out a snapshot of some of the images you've sent us below, and be sure to share your own photos in our Facebook photography group That's So Minnesota or through the KARE 11 app!

Curious to know how leaves get their autumnal colors? KARE 11 meteorologist Ben Dery explains that as days get colder and shorter, chlorophyll production, which gives leaves their green hue, stops. When that happens, leaves reveal the colors they've been hiding all summer long!

The five pigments that create colors in leaves are:

Chlorophyll (green)

Xanthophyll (yellow)

Carotene (orange)

Tannin (brown)

Anthocyanin (red and purple)

