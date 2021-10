Investigators say no one was seriously hurt, but photos show the beverages piled up in a ditch along I-94. They appear to be Leinenkugel's.

HIXTON, Wis. — An Interstate 94 crash in western Wisconsin left a semitruck-sized pile of what appeared to be cases of Leinenkugel's beer.

The State Patrol said no serious injuries were reported in the crash Wednesday morning, and the semitruck was the only vehicle involved. It happened in Jackson County near the village of Hixton.

The right lane was closed for cleanup and recovery after the crash. The State Patrol said it is investigating.