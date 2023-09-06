Pigs wander I-694 in east metro after semi rollover

Troopers scrambled to close the interstate following the crash, which happened just after 7:30 a.m. MnDOT estimates eastbound lanes will remain closed until 1 p.m.

LITTLE CANADA, Minn. — A busy east metro interstate is closed through the early afternoon after a semi rollover sent pigs wandering onto the roadway Friday.

The incident happened in the eastbound lanes of I-694 at I-35E. MnDOT cameras captured the scene, with the truck and trailer laying on its side and pigs standing where traffic would normally be flowing.

A number of animals perished in the rollover.

Troopers responded quickly and closed the interstate off to traffic to protect both the animals and motorists and clean up the scene. MnDOT estimates eastbound I-694 will remain closed until approximately 1 p.m.

The State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash, involving a semi and trailer (carrying livestock), eastbound 694 to northbound 35E in Little Canada. There are no injuries at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Find an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/I3OYW1qY5b — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) June 9, 2023

