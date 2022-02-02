Pilot dies after small plane crash near Hutchinson, Minnesota

The sheriff's office said the 24-year-old passenger is currently hospitalized but in stable condition.

MCLEOD COUNTY, Minn. — The McLeod County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the pilot involved in a single-engine plane crash that happened south of Hutchinson on Jan. 31 has died from his injuries.

According to the department, the pilot was 61-year-old Dr. Richard Jolkovsky, of Avon, Minnesota. A passenger in the plane, 24-year-old Kyle Kiebelkorn, of St. Louis Park, is currently hospitalized but in stable condition.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. near the intersection of 145th Street and Plum Avenue.

Both Jolkovsky and Kiebelkorn were taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center before being flown by helicopter to a metro-based trauma center.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Watch more local news: