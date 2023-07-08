Pilot makes emergency landing in Blaine roadway

BLAINE, Minn. — A small aircraft landed on a Blaine roadway after its pilot determined the plane wouldn't be able to safely reach its destination.
The pilot said he left Cambridge Airport at roughly 1:45 p.m. on a journey to Flying Cloud Airport when the plane began experiencing low oil pressure, according to a release from the Blaine Police Department.
The pilot was diverted to the Anoka-Blaine Airport but didn't think the plane would make the destination safely, leading him to land the aircraft on 125 Avenue Northeast near Blaine.
The pilot made the decision to land on the road after seeing it was clear of any traffic, according to the release.
There were no injuries in the incident and the plane wasn't damaged.
According to the release, the pilot has 13 years of experience and was flying his Cessna 172.
The road remained open and the plane was loaded on a flatbed tow truck.
