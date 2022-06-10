Pilot injured in crash near Granite Falls

Sixty-seven-year-old Steven Lindquist was flying a small, 1971 American Aviation AA-1A plane at the time of the crash.

GRANITE FALLS, Minn. — A man was airlifted to the hospital early Friday morning after crashing a single-engine plane near Granite Falls.

The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office says just after 7 a.m., it received reports of a plane crash in a field just east of the Granite Falls Airport. The 911 caller reported seeing a man near the crash site with cuts to his head.

The sheriff's office says when emergency crews arrived to the scene, they treated the pilot, 67-year-old Steven Lindquist, until he was airlifted to a hospital in Robbinsdale.

The severity of Lindquist's injuries and his medical status is currently unknown.

Lindquist was was flying a small, 1971 American Aviation AA-1A plane at the time of the crash.

The Granite Falls Police Department, Granite Falls Fire Department, Granite Falls Ambulance, North Air Care, Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol and Yellow Medicine County Sheriff assisted at the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

