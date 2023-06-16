x
Pine Co. Sheriff's Office asks for public help in search for missing 15-year-old

She was last seen wearing a crop top and faded ripped jeans. She also has multiple tattoos on her hands, back, chest, and legs.
Credit: MN BCA

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — The Pine County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in finding a missing teenager. 

According to a release, 15-year-old Zoe Oswald was last seen on June 1 in Brook Park.

Investigators believe Oswald was near the Xcel Energy Center on June 9, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Oswald's hair could be brown, said the BCA. 

 

