Pine County car crash leaves 2 dead, 2 others injured

MINNEAPOLIS — Two people died early morning in a crash in Pine County, the county sheriff's office announced Saturday.

According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers were alerted at 1:49 a.m. Saturday to a single-vehicle crash at Pokegama Lake Road and Fairway Road Southwest in Pine City. The sheriff's office said a 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man died in the crash and two other young adults were in the car at the time, who were both "determined to be deceased at the scene."

The two were taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, which will release their names after the victims' next of kin are notified, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office added in the press release that a 19-year-old woman was treated at the scene and an 18-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital.

The Pine City Fire Department, the Minnesota State Patrol, Essentia Ambulance and North Air Ambulance helped the Pine County Sheriff's Office, officials said.

