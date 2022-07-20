Pine River drug investigation leads to arrests

Police say heroin, methamphetamine and an AR-15-style rifle were seized in connection to the investigation.

PINE RIVER, Minn. — A drug investigation conducted in rural Pine River, Minnesota resulted in the seizure of illegal substances and ammunition, as well as the arrest of two people.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Wilson Township on Saturday, July 16.

In a press release, Sheriff Tom Burch said "a small amount of suspected methamphetamine" was found in the vehicle, along with heroin and ammunition. All of these items were seized.

During a follow up search conducted at a residence in Barclay Township, officers seized another two grams of heroin along with "over half a pound of suspected methamphetamine," according to Sheriff Burch. An AR-15 rifle was also found during the course of the investigation.

Officers arrested two people in connection to the investigation, a 55-year-old man and 30-year-old woman, both from Pine River. Police said formal charges for drug possession and weapons are pending.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information related to the case can to report it to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Tipsters can request to speak to an investigator or remain anonymous. You can also report tips and information online to Crime Stoppers of Minnesota through their website at http://crimestoppersmn.org.

