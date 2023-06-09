Hudson 'Barbiecore Castle' listed for $1.1 million

This Barbie fanatic's dream house is painted in head-to-toe pink and features a gothic twist.

HUDSON, Wis. — As a child, did you ever dream about living in a Barbie Dreamhouse? How about a seven-bedroom palace, painted top-to-bottom in Pepto-Bismol pink, complete with themed decor?

If so, welcome to the "Barbiecore Castle." The house, situated in Hudson, Wisconsin, is listed by Jenni Martin and associates at Edina Realty for $1.1 million. It boasts a movie theater room, hot tub and swimming pool and two full kitchens, all located just one block from the St. Croix River.

For the Kens, or whoever doesn't dress in pink, there's a separate wing decorated in wood and neutral shades - and some gothic-inspired bedroom furniture.

As it happens with unusual and unique homes, the palatial pink property was featured last month on the popular social media account "Zillow Gone Wild."

The current owner uses the home as an Airbnb and offers a stay for $2,269 per night. According to the Airbnb listing, which boasts the house as being great for bachelorette parties, the mansion sleeps 16 people, each bedroom is decorated in a "Victorian Barbie theme," and there's a private outdoor pool.

The house is also listed on Airbnb to rent hourly or daily for photoshoots and other events.

