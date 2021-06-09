Pioneering comedian and club owner Scott Hansen passes away

His daughter, fellow comedians and fans posted tributes to the standup comic and businessman Sunday night.

MINNEAPOLIS — The world has lost one of the founding fathers of Minnesota's comedy scene.

Tributes began rolling in Sunday night after Scott's daughter Annemarie posted on her Facebook page about his death. "All the angels in heaven are laughing a little bit louder tonight! This afternoon the Lord took my father, Scott Hansen, home," she wrote. "We are sad to lose him, but so grateful that he’s at peace with God."

A post on the longtime comedian and club owner's Facebook page indicated doctors had had recommended hospice care in July of this year, and gave him a prognosis of two weeks to six months to live. "I am a fighter," Hanson wrote at the time. "I hope to stay around and see my 5 beautiful grandchildren grow up."

Hansen had been hospitalized for a significant period in June, posting grateful messages about doctors, nurses and staff at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.

Co-founder of the Daily Show and veteran comedian Lizz Winstead posted a heartfelt tribute to Hansen on Twitter.

"My heart breaks tonight. Scott Hansen, who gave me the stage time, the encouragement, the room to fail and the undying support to get up and do it again has passed away. Love you Scott and so much love to Michelle, Tom Hansen and the kids and everyone in our community who grieve.

Scott brought us together. Love you big brother. I hope you and Prince are together eating Rudolphs BBQ."

My heart breaks tonight. Scott Hansen, who gave me the stage time, the encouragement, the room to fail and the undying support to get up and do it again has passed away. Love you Scott and so much love to Michelle, Tom Hansen and the kids and everyone in our community who grieve. pic.twitter.com/KJmwm36ejb — Lizz "Show 10/7 at Arlington Draft House" Winstead (@lizzwinstead) September 6, 2021

Hanson is credited with fueling the Twin Cities standup scene, starting up a series of comedy clubs and an agency that brought in headliners like Jay Leno and Jerry Seinfeld. He was part of a local core group of comedians including Louie Anderson, Jeff Gerbino and Bill Bauer that broke out in the 1970s to earn national recognition.

Social media quickly filled with posts after news circulated of Hansen's passing.

Wow, very sad to hear this. I got my start working for Scott Hansen at the Comedy Gallery in Minneapolis. I tore tickets, I seated people, I mc'd the shows. Got on stage every night, learned the craft. Thank you, Scott. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/oEcjeT4vF5 — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) September 6, 2021

Sad to learn comedian Scott Hansen has gone into hospice care. He's made me laugh a thousand times. pic.twitter.com/POyCqI1qyY — @TerryDullum (@TerryDullum) August 3, 2021

MORE NEWS: Stillwater Area Public Schools cancel 21 bus routes after vendor unable to find drivers

MORE NEWS: Enhanced unemployment benefits expire for millions of Americans