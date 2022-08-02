Minneapolis pizzeria named one of Yelp's Top 100 pizza places in the nation

Yelp's Top 100 Pizza Spots in the U.S. list was based on restaurants categorized as pizza joints and ranked using the volume and ratings of reviews.

Whether it's Korean BBQ or with potatoes and onions, Pizzeria Lola has been putting its own unique spin on pizza in Minneapolis for years and has become one of the Twin Cities' most famous destinations. Now, it's ranked among the top 100 pizza places in the nation, according to Yelp.

Yelp's Top 100 Pizza Spots in the U.S. list was based on restaurants that are categorized as pizza joints, then ranked "using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews."

Pizzeria Lola was ranked 77th out of 100 and was the only Minnesota pizza place to make the list.

If anyone wants to check out other local pizzerias that made the list, you better load up on road trip tunes and snacks. The next closest restaurants are in Chicago, with Coalfire Pizza coming in at Number 8, and the StopAlong ranking at Number 31 in the Windy City.

The owner of Pizzeria Lola, James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurateur Ann Kim, also opened Sooki & Mimi last year in the Lyn-Lake neighborhood of Uptown, which was just named one of the 50 best places to eat out in America by The New York Times.

Pizzeria Lola's menu can be found online here and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturday.

