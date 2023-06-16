Plane lands on I-35 in Carlton County

The State Patrol website says the pilot made an emergency landing in the northbound lanes of the interstate eventually coming to rest in a ditch.

CARLTON COUNTY, Minnesota — Drivers headed north for Saturday's Grandma's Marathon and other getaways are being slowed a bit after a small plane landed in the northbound lanes of I-35 Friday afternoon.

The State Patrol website says the pilot of the single engine aircraft set down around 1 p.m. not far from Barnum in Carleton County, eventually coming to rest in a ditch. No injuries were reported, and the plane appeared to have suffered little or no damage.

At this time there is no indication on what forced the emergency landing or how many people were inside the aircraft.

MnDOT issued a traffic advisory asking motorists on that stretch of I-35 to drive with extreme caution while the incident is reconstructed and the plane removed. Traffic could be impacted until about 4 p.m.

