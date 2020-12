At around 7 a.m., dispatch received a report that radio contact was lost with a plane that that was scheduled to depart from Windom Airport, police said.

COTTONWOOD COUNTY, Minn. — The Cottonwood County Sheriff's Office is investigating a plane crash after they found a crash site and a dead pilot Sunday morning.

At around 7 a.m., dispatch received a report that radio contact was lost with a plane that that was scheduled to depart from Windom Airport, police said.

Approximately 40 minutes later, officials located a crash site.

Police reported that the pilot was found dead but there were no passengers.