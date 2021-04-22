Park board approves plans for new Bde Maka Ska pavilion

Construction on the new pavilion could begin next year, with concessions resuming by 2023.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) has approved plans for a new pavilion on the shores of Bde Maka Ska.

The new pavilion will replace the former building that housed Lola on the Lake, which was originally built in 1930 but destroyed in a fire in May 2019. According to the park board, construction on the new facility could begin as soon as next year, with concessions resuming by 2023.

Board members approved the concept plans at their meeting on Wednesday with two amendments: removing a gas fire pit, and working with the Minneapolis Sailing Center to relocate certain operations and a boat launch.

According to the MPRB, a design team will now work on finalizing the design and construction bids. Construction will be paid through a number of sources, including insurance compensation and park fees.

The proposal includes concessions, covered and uncovered seating, a performance space, a gas fire pit, and seat steps going down into the water.