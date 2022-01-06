x
Planting roots in the community

North Minneapolis Community YMCA teaches kids gardening and eating healthy foods

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — About 20 preschoolers from North Minneapolis provided the green thumbs needed for some planting on the rooftop garden at the Harold Mezile North Community YMCA in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

"We're growing carrots, tomatoes, peppers, parsley, dill and so many other things," said Deanna Perkins, executive director for the Harold Mezile North Community YMCA.

Nearly 150 kids from preschool to high school participate year-round in the weekly gardening and healthy eating programs at the North Minneapolis Community YMCA. 

"We know that we need more than working out and equipment to take care of our bodies. With the greenhouse and gardening, we can talk about food intake and nutrition," said Perkins.

The best part might've been the taste testing for the kids!

Plus, it helps youngsters plant roots in a new hobby!

"They're being hands on. It's always a learning opportunity. In addition to that, it's teaching them to have a different relationship with food," said Lyntrell Dixson, garden director for the Harold Mezile North Community YMCA. 

