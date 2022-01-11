Plymouth Ice Center looks to hire Zamboni drivers

It might be Minnesotans' favorite and most mystical machine.

PLYMOUTH, Minnesota — "What could be more Minnesotan than driving a Zamboni, right?" said Plymouth Ice Center manager Erik Halverson.

The technical name for the machine is an "ice resurfacer," but we all know and love it as the "Zamboni." If you're up for it, the Plymouth Ice Center is hiring drivers. A feat, Halverson says, is harder than you'd think.

"People feel like you need to have experience in hockey or skating, but you don't. So, it's been a little difficult finding people who are willing to apply," Halverson said.

Nights and some weekends are required and the gig pays between $15 to $18 an hour. The position also comes with some popularity.

"Once the players leave the ice, the Zamboni is the focal point, right? You get a lot of kids lining up along the glass and watching the machine because they're enamored by what's going on with the machine," Halverson said. "Basically, you're taking off old ice and putting down new by replacing it with hot water."

Halverson said the machine goes 10-15 miles per hour. However, the speed to take care of ice is typically 5-7 miles per hour.

"It is a big machine, but it's no different than driving a car. You're driving on ice but we have studded tires and it doesn't go very fast," Halverson said.

The Plymouth Ice Center is looking to fill about 10 part-time Zamboni driver positions. Staff is gearing up for March when the center will host the USA National High School Hockey Tournament.

