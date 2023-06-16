Plymouth man charged with murdering brother with baseball bat

The victim suffered severe bruising throughout his body, as well as lacerations and multiple puncture wounds.

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — A Plymouth man has been charged for allegedly murdering his own brother.

According to the charging sheet, 47-year-old Eric Spanier called 911 at 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, to report he had beaten his younger brother with a baseball bat in their Plymouth home.

Spanier told responding officers that his brother was in the garage and unconscious.

He allegedly told police that he beat his brother with the bat and the bat broke.

Spanier didn't appear to have any injuries, but had blood on his chest, arms, hands, legs, and feet, according to the document.

Officers located the victim, who was unconscious, laying on his back next to a bloody cot.

The officers also found the broken barrel end of a wooden baseball bat on the floor next to him.

The victim suffered severe bruising throughout his body, as well as lacerations and multiple puncture wounds.

Officers were unable to find a pulse and the victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital around 5:30 a.m.

