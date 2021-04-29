Parents welcome students back to Plymouth Middle School

Posters and signs with encouraging messages will be on display outside the school Thursday after a student fired a gun in the building on April 26.

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Editor's note: The above video aired on April 26, 2021

A group of parents is planning to gather before the start of classes Thursday morning to welcome students back to Plymouth Middle School. Everyone had been in distance learning since Monday, when a student brought a gun to school and fired it into the ceiling.

The idea to welcome students and faculty back with extra love and support came from a few parents in the district who wanted to brighten everyone's day, following a scary start to their week.

"You know, right now I feel like it's such a tough time in our world, communities in general, that now I think we all collectively feel like we need to come together," said parent Latanya Lethert. "Even though this is a simple, but I think effective, way to show up with love and light after such an emotionally impactful week."

"I think the road is long for recovery and the pain and fear for students, the faculty, the community, and the parents is still super new and fresh," Lethert continued. "But I think that if we can hopefully wrap our arms around each other as a community... to start to heal and look forward to brighter days."

At a virtual meeting with families Wednesday night, the school district told parents that extra staff, some from others schools, will be on site today to help students with any emotional support they may need after such a stressful incident.

On April 26, Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden said officers responded to the middle school around 8:44 a.m. for a call of shots fired. Multiple shots were fired into the ceiling outside a bathroom, according to Robbinsdale Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Burrage. Several students witnessed the shooting.

During a Monday morning press conference, Burrage said the first person to respond to the shots was Kim Royston, the school's assistant principal, followed by the school resource officer.

No one was injured.

"When the time is right, please take a moment to talk with your student about school safety," Burrage said on Monday. "It's critical that students understand the importance of reporting unsafe situations to an adult staff member immediately."