Superintendent: Student fired shots inside Plymouth Middle School

PLYMOUTH, Minnesota — Plymouth Middle School went into lockdown Monday morning after a report of shots fired, but the city's police chief says no one was injured.
Police responded to the school at about 8:44 a.m., Police Chief Erik Fadden said Monday. No injuries were reported and one person was taken into custody.
During a press conference Monday morning, Robbinsdale Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Burrage confirmed that the shots were fired from inside the school by a student. That student's identity has not been released.
Multiple shots were fired in a hallway outside a bathroom, and several students witnessed the shooting, according to Dr. Burrage. A weapon has been recovered but officers did not use force when responding to the incident. The first person to respond to the shooting was a staff member, followed by a school resource officer, according to officials.
The school remains in lockdown and families are being asked to pick up their students at the east parking lot of Armstrong High School.
Officials say there will be a police presence at the school for the rest of the day, and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Department is assisting the investigation.
Before police released any information, Robbinsdale Area Schools posted on Facebook that there was a "serious incident" at the school, but "all students are safe."
