Superintendent: Student fired shots inside Plymouth Middle School

The school remains on lockdown as police continue to investigate. Police say students are safe and one person is in custody.

PLYMOUTH, Minnesota — Plymouth Middle School went into lockdown Monday morning after a report of shots fired, but the city's police chief says no one was injured.

Police responded to the school at about 8:44 a.m., Police Chief Erik Fadden said Monday. No injuries were reported and one person was taken into custody.

During a press conference Monday morning, Robbinsdale Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Burrage confirmed that the shots were fired from inside the school by a student. That student's identity has not been released.

A student was identified as person with the gun. The first person on site was a staff member. Says district crisis team was here immediately. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/9rTWcut0Kg — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) April 26, 2021

Multiple shots were fired in a hallway outside a bathroom, and several students witnessed the shooting, according to Dr. Burrage. A weapon has been recovered but officers did not use force when responding to the incident. The first person to respond to the shooting was a staff member, followed by a school resource officer, according to officials.

The school remains in lockdown and families are being asked to pick up their students at the east parking lot of Armstrong High School.

Officials say there will be a police presence at the school for the rest of the day, and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Department is assisting the investigation.

Parents are lining up at Armstrong High School waiting to pick up their kids from Plymouth Middle School following reports of a shooting at the middle school. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/rga4QpSZtt — Hanna Conway (@hanna_kare11) April 26, 2021

Before police released any information, Robbinsdale Area Schools posted on Facebook that there was a "serious incident" at the school, but "all students are safe."

Overheard staff member telling parents to meet at Armstrong. One told a concerned parent “everyone’s ok.” @kare11 — Jason Rantala (@jarantala) April 26, 2021