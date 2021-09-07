Plymouth police obtain potential suspect vehicle in fatal Highway 169 shooting

Plymouth police say a vehicle matching the description of an SUV involved in a popular Twin Cities baseball coach's shooting death is being processed.

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Editor's note: The above video first aired July 7, 2021.

Plymouth police say a vehicle matching the description of an SUV involved in the deadly shooting of a popular Twin Cities baseball coach on Highway 169 last month is being processed for evidence.

A statement released by the Plymouth Police Department Wednesday read:

"Through tips submitted, the Plymouth Police Department has obtained a vehicle that matches a description of the suspect vehicle. Investigators are currently processing the vehicle to gather possible evidence. We continue to follow up on all tips provided by the public."

Fifty-six-year-old Jay Boughton was driving home from his son’s baseball game on the night of July 6 when someone in another vehicle opened fire, fatally wounding him and injuring his 15-year-old son. Boughton was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Shortly after the incident, police released surveillance footage and MnDOT cameras of the suspect vehicle to the public.