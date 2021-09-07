Plymouth police obtain potential suspect vehicle in fatal Highway 169 shooting

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Editor's note: The above video first aired July 7, 2021.
Plymouth police say a vehicle matching the description of an SUV involved in the deadly shooting of a popular Twin Cities baseball coach on Highway 169 last month is being processed for evidence.
A statement released by the Plymouth Police Department Wednesday read:
"Through tips submitted, the Plymouth Police Department has obtained a vehicle that matches a description of the suspect vehicle. Investigators are currently processing the vehicle to gather possible evidence. We continue to follow up on all tips provided by the public."
Fifty-six-year-old Jay Boughton was driving home from his son’s baseball game on the night of July 6 when someone in another vehicle opened fire, fatally wounding him and injuring his 15-year-old son. Boughton was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Shortly after the incident, police released surveillance footage and MnDOT cameras of the suspect vehicle to the public.
There is currently an $11,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in Boughtons killing. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-8477, or Plymouth police Captain Michael Reed at 763-509-5178.