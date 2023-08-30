x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Plymouth Police: 1 pedestrian killed after being struck by dump truck

The police said the person was in a construction zone when they were struck.
Credit: KARE

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — The Plymouth Police Department is investigating after one person was struck and killed by a dump truck Wednesday evening. 

The Plymouth Department of Public Safety said it responded to a report of a pedestrian that was struck in a construction zone by the dump truck just before 5:30 p.m. at Rockford Road and Nathan Lane in the city. 

According to the department, the person was pronounced dead at the scene. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Related Articles

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

More Videos

In Other News

Lawsuit claims University of Minnesota didn't do enough to prevent data breach

Before You Leave, Check This Out