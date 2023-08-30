Plymouth Police: 1 pedestrian killed after being struck by dump truck

The police said the person was in a construction zone when they were struck.

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — The Plymouth Police Department is investigating after one person was struck and killed by a dump truck Wednesday evening.

The Plymouth Department of Public Safety said it responded to a report of a pedestrian that was struck in a construction zone by the dump truck just before 5:30 p.m. at Rockford Road and Nathan Lane in the city.

According to the department, the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

