Plymouth restaurant prepares for 'Katie Day' in support of one of their own

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — It's the love of family which carries many through some of life's darkest times.

"We just want to make sure that she's OK," said Vegas, who is a manager at Sunshine Factory Bar and Grill in Plymouth.

In some cases, family isn't limited to just blood relatives, with extended support from one's work family.

"It's 'Katie Day,'" said Vegas.

A day the team at the restaurant will donate 100% of their proceeds to assist Katie Fisher, a 20-plus year veteran at the local favorite, who hasn't been back to work since tragedy struck.

"She is missed everyday, every second of the day," Vegas said. "Our prayers are with her and her family."

Back in May, Katie and her husband, Dan Fisher, were involved in a car accident at the intersection of County Road 81 and Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn park. Police say 22-year-old Adam Pattishall slammed into the back of the Fishers' vehicle at 70 miles-per-hour. Pattishall's vehicle was reportedly stolen, while Osseo police, who did not engage in a chase, followed him.

Pattishall later admitted to ingesting heroin right before the accident, which killed Dan and left Katie with blood on the brain and a fractured back. She spent 75 days in the ICU at North Memorial Hospital.

"She is going through physical therapy, she has quite a few surgeries that are coming up and she's also going through some speech therapy, and she's had to relearn how to walk a little bit," explained Vegas.

A long road to recovery which Katie's work family has every intent to walk with her.

"We're family and its what we want to do, we want to stay strong and we want to stay together," Vegas said. "We want to help her get through this unfortunate time that she's had to endure along with her family."

The "Katie Day" benefit for Katie and her family at the Sunshine Factory is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 6th from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. For reservations, which are encouraged, call 763-5357000. For anyone unable to attend, you can Venmo your donation to @katiefisher24.

Patishall is charged with criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation, as well as third-degree drug possession. A jury trial scheduled for Jan. 17, 2023.

