2 bodies pulled from Pokegama Lake near Chetek

Barron County 911 took a call about a person in the water near a running pontoon boat on Friday evening.

CHETEK, Wis. — Officials said two deceased 59-year-old men were pulled from the water in Barron County this weekend.

Deputies from the Barron County Sherriff's Department took a call just after 4:15 p.m. on Friday about a subject in the water near a running pontoon boat.

When crews got to Pokegama Lake, they were able to bring 59-year-old Scott Brummond to the shore. He was deceased.

An empty pontoon was found in the area with a lifejacket in the water near it, and officials learned that a second person had been on the pontoon with Brummond and was missing.

Crews searched the lake until 9 p.m., and then recovery efforts were paused until Saturday morning.

Using sonar and other equipment, searchers found the missing man and the Chektek Fire Dive and Rescue Team pulled the second man from the water.

Officials identified the second person as 59-year-old Doug Robinson of Chetek.

The investigation is ongoing.

