Police: Armed intruders bind occupants of Golden Valley home; make off with $100K in valuables

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — More than $100,000 in jewelry and other valuables were stolen from a Golden Valley residence Saturday night as its occupants were bound with duct tape, according to police.

In a statement on Tuesday, Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green Sr. said that when officers arrived at the home on the 6300 block of Medicine Lake Road around 10:40 p.m., its occupants claimed to have had their arms, legs and mouths bound by duct tape while three armed and masked home invaders made off with tens of thousands of dollars in valuables.

Jewelry, gaming systems and purses, as well as a 2019 Dodge Challenger, and eight American bully merle puppies, each worth between $5,000-$10,000, were allegedly among the stolen items.

Green said the victims told authorities the intruders gained access to the home through a relative of the homeowner, who was already inside the residence when the masked suspects arrived.

While police say no arrests have been made, they're confident the information they've gathered in their preliminary investigation will lead to an arrest.

“This was an isolated incident, and we know based upon our initial investigation and talking with the victims these suspects had help from a family member,” said Green in a press release. “They knew exactly what they were looking for when they entered the home."

He added, “We are confident the information we have about the suspects will lead to the arrest of those involved.”

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Golden Valley Police Department at 763-593-8059 or by email at police@goldenvalleymn.gov.

