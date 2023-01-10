Police ask for help identifying man found in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are asking for help identifying a man found last week in north Minneapolis.
According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the man was found near the 3200 block of Fourth Street North on Friday, Jan. 6. The post went on to say that the man appeared to have injuries to his head, and that he couldn't identify himself.
Anyone with information is asked to email MPD at policepio@minneapolismn.gov.
