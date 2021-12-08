Police ask for help locating missing Grand Lake Township man

Authorities say William Terry of Grand Lake Township, located about 20 miles northwest of Duluth, has not been seen since Nov. 27.

MINNEAPOLIS — The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 60-year-old man from northeastern Minnesota.

Authorities say William Terry of Grand Lake Township, located about 20 miles northwest of Duluth, has not been seen since Nov. 27. Authorities launched an extensive search of Terry's property on Munger Shaw Road, but did not turn up any clues about his whereabouts.

Terry is a white man who stands at 6'1" tall and weighs 205 pounds. He has blue eyes, shoulder-length brown hair and a brown/gray beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red, long-sleeve shirt.