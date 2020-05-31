Police: Body found near downtown Minneapolis car fire

Police are investigating a death of a man discovered near a burned car in downtown Minneapolis early Sunday morning.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating a death in downtown Minneapolis early Sunday morning after a body was found near a burned car.

At 4:10 a.m. Sunday, police and firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the 1300 block of 2nd Street South.

After the fire was put out, officers found the body of an adult male a short distance from the burned car. "Officers checked the body and observed signs of obvious trauma. The male was deceased," according to the news release.

Police say the Minneapolis Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

The man's identity and the cause of his death, will be provided by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office in the coming days.