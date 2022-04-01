Have a home surveillance cam? Police could use it to help solve crimes

The SafeCam program is 100% voluntary and does not provide police access to security camera systems that are privately owned by participants.

MINNEAPOLIS — Several police departments are rolling out a new program to help solve crimes, but for it to work detectives need your home surveillance video.

"Video surveillance is everywhere now," says Edina Police Sgt. Ryan Schultz. "This technology allows us to get a hold of people quicker as opposed to knocking on the door and someone not being home and waiting for them to call us back."

Edina Police is the latest department to implement the SafeCam program after a grocery store carjacking rattled the city in the middle of December.

It partners with homeowners voluntarily who have surveillance cameras.

"The more we can get the better," said Sgt. Schultz. "Community policing is important to us and we can’t do our job without the community’s help."

Nearly 200 people have signed-up in Edina alone since it started last month.

The program creates a private database that maps out who registered for it and includes their contact information if a crime happens nearby.

"We have to reach out and say 'check your cameras,' and if they feel comfortable, they can send us a video," said Sgt. Schultz. "We don't ask for your username, your password or even what type of system you have."

For Richfield homeowner Peter Milton, the decision to partner with police was easy - especially after someone egged his house.

"Just another resource they have available so that helps deter crime in the area," said Milton. "You can choose how you want to use it. You can choose to release your data and you can choose not to release your data."

Still, the new program has some residents skeptical.

"I understand the trust issues," said computer security expert Mark Lanterman, but he says your right to privacy ends in public places.

"The doorbells point towards your front lawn or your walkway. That's outside, that's public, anyone could be there viewing this," said Lanterman. "The fact is, the greater risk is the Alexa that you just bought for Christmas."

He says privacy groups should focus on things like cell phone location monitoring.

"That’s where the creepiness comes in," said Lanterman.

Residents can share video that might contain evidence with detectives by email or a flash drive. But again, they're not required to even if they're registered and they can opt-out at any time.

Besides Edina, Savage and Richfield are two other police departments that are using the SafeCam program.

We asked Richfield's Certified Crime Prevention Specialist Jill Mecklenburg to weigh in on the program and here are her responses.

Jennifer Hoff: How many people have registered with SafeCam in Richfield?

Jill Mecklenburg: There are 121 registrants in the Richfield SafeCam program. This represents 270 cameras.

Hoff: Has SafeCam come into play yet or helped any of your investigations?

Mecklenburg: As far as I’m aware, we haven’t had any cases solved specifically due to SafeCam, but as participation in the program increases, so does the likelihood of catching criminal incidents on video. Our SafeCam database was utilized in a Minneapolis homicide investigation last year. However, other than providing contact information to their detectives, I do not have any additional information.

Hoff: What is Richfield’s response to people who are wary about the program?

Mecklenburg: If a resident is hesitant, we explain that by signing up for SafeCam they are simply registering their cameras with the Richfield Police Department. They are NOT granting us access to their video systems; they are agreeing to allow us to contact them, if applicable. When registering for SafeCam, a resident provides their name, address, telephone number, email address, number of and location/direction of cameras, and number of days the video footage is stored. If a crime occurs in that area, investigators will know where the cameras are and whom to contact to get the video footage. A resident has the choice whether or not to share their video files. Ultimately, working together with residents to prevent and solve crimes is the goal.

