Police chase begins in western WI and ends in crash in MN

GLENWOOD CITY, Wis. — A situation that began as a traffic-related altercation in western Wisconsin ended with a police chase and a crashed vehicle on Friday night in Minnesota.

Glenwood City police initially reported a traffic altercation between two drivers, which included a 44-year-old man spraying a chemical irritant at another driver, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the victim who was sprayed by the chemical then pursued the man onto Interstate 94.

Multiple police departments, including the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, engaged in the chase of the suspect.

Near Hudson, Wisconsin, a sheriff's deputy used stop sticks on the fleeing driver's vehicle.

The driver then entered Minnesota on I-94 but then crashed into a traffic barrier and was arrested.

The victim who was sprayed didn't need any medical attention and is okay, according to the St. Croix Country Sheriff's Office.

