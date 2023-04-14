x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police chase begins in western WI and ends in crash in MN

Multiple police departments, including the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, started to chase the suspect.
Credit: MnDOT

GLENWOOD CITY, Wis. — A situation that began as a traffic-related altercation in western Wisconsin ended with a police chase and a crashed vehicle on Friday night in Minnesota. 

Glenwood City police initially reported a traffic altercation between two drivers, which included a 44-year-old man spraying a chemical irritant at another driver, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the victim who was sprayed by the chemical then pursued the man onto Interstate 94. 

Multiple police departments, including the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, engaged in the chase of the suspect.

Near Hudson, Wisconsin, a sheriff's deputy used stop sticks on the fleeing driver's vehicle.

The driver then entered Minnesota on I-94 but then crashed into a traffic barrier and was arrested.

The victim who was sprayed didn't need any medical attention and is okay, according to the St. Croix Country Sheriff's Office.

Related Articles

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

More Videos

In Other News

Future of abortion pill in Minnesota

Before You Leave, Check This Out